The USD 430 South Brown County School Board met last Wednesday, and the group took the time to honor a pair of long-tenured parts of the district's educational history. Both Dorothea Entrikin and Charlotte Gigstad passed away in recent weeks, and Board Member Sarah Stirton asked the group to take a moment to recognize the important role each played in the lives of students in the local area.
Gigstad taught at Muscotah to begin her career in 1966, then spent time at Everest before moving to Horton Elementary School, where she was a favorite teacher of a great many students who passed through her door, until her retirement in 2005. Entrikin served as the HES secretary for 40 years, greeting students each day with a warm smile and a loving heart.
In other business, Superintendent Jason Cline spoke the board about his meetings with Horton City Administrator John Calhoon regarding the upcoming Recreation Coordinator position. Cline said they have met with current HHS teacher and Athletic Director about the position, and that Dowell is willing to take the project on, and has some great ideas, and is already working on organizing programs for the youth.
The district's Best of the Best for the second quarter was presented, with Sammy Smith being the term's honored student and David Pottroff earning the award as a staff member. Mrs. Thorpe's 3rd grade class was also on hand with a presentation on the Gingerbread House Project they did as a class.
*The Board voted to approve the purchase of a stock buss from Kansas Truck Equipment for $111,836.
*The school will host mentor training for the TeamMates program on February 22nd at 5:30 at the Board Office.
*Superintendent Cline discussed moving on from the district's SIS program, Infinite Campus, and said that it will be a big task, but one that he believes the district is ready for.
*The board will contact KASB regarding updating the words "he, his" in policies and will present the updates at next month's meeting.
*There was a discussion about the condition of the track, with the group agreeing to perform $6,000 in repairs this year before taking a look at longer term plans in the near future.
*The board voted to extend the contracts of Travis Torkelson, Larry Mills and Robyn Allen for 1 year.
