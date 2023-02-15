Charger logo

The USD 430 South Brown County School Board met last Wednesday, and the group took the time to honor a pair of long-tenured parts of the district's educational history.  Both Dorothea Entrikin and Charlotte Gigstad passed away in recent weeks, and Board Member Sarah Stirton asked the group to take a moment to recognize the important role each played in the lives of students in the local area.

Gigstad taught at Muscotah to begin her career in 1966, then spent time at Everest before moving to Horton Elementary School, where she was a favorite teacher of a great many students who passed through her door, until her retirement in 2005.  Entrikin served as the HES secretary for 40 years, greeting students each day with a warm smile and a loving heart.

