The School Board of USD 430 met last Wednesday at the Board of Education building, voting to adjourn the 2022-2023 school year and selecting new officers for the upcoming school year.  Jason Selland was selected as the Board President, with Rex Lockwood tapped as the Vice President.

Later in the meeting, following a series of Executive Sessions, the Board voted to hire Lindsay Hughs as the Horton High School Counselor, Cathy Esquibel as Instructional Specialist and Ivy Stone as JOM Tutor for the 2023-2024 school year.

