The School Board of USD 430 met last Wednesday at the Board of Education building, voting to adjourn the 2022-2023 school year and selecting new officers for the upcoming school year. Jason Selland was selected as the Board President, with Rex Lockwood tapped as the Vice President.
Later in the meeting, following a series of Executive Sessions, the Board voted to hire Lindsay Hughs as the Horton High School Counselor, Cathy Esquibel as Instructional Specialist and Ivy Stone as JOM Tutor for the 2023-2024 school year.
In other business at the meeting:
*Stewart Mathewson of Maximum Insurance informed the board of a 35% premium increase (approximately $43,000) due to increased property valuations.
*The Board agreed to submit their intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate.
*Dr. Kramer discussed enrollment and technology plans.
*The Board approved fees, milk bids, building handbooks and KASB policy.
*The group also approved the Consent Agenda, which included bills in the amount of $327,799.11, extra duty pay, resignations of Ray Wahwasuck as Horton High School softball coach and Denise Coker as Everest Middle School cheer sponsor, and hiring EMS Cheer sponsor Kayla Thorson and HHS Dance Team sponsor Josie DeLosSantos.
The Consent Agenda also included Organizational Reports, including appointing Melanie Hill as Clerk of the Board of Education, KPERS representative, BC/BS representative and Freedom Information Officer, Paula Wenger as Deputy Clerk of the Board and assistant KPERS representative, Erin Taff as Board Treasurer, Impact Aid representative, authorized representative to apply for Federal funds, and Food Service representative, allow Accounts Payable Clerk to make early payments of utilities and bills, approve the use of fax for Board signatures, appoint KASB as the school's legal representation for 2023-2024 school year, appoint Rebecca Kramer as compliance coordinator for Federal anti-discrimination laws, Food Service Hearing Officer and Homeless Children Program, adopt the 1116 hour school hour attendance plan, designate GNBank, Union State Bank and First Option Bank as depositories for school and district funds, adopt the mileage reimbursement rate set by the state, designate building Principals as Truancy Officers, designate the Horton Headlight as the official district newspaper, set substitute teacher pay at $110 per day and $55 per half day, designate inclement weather make-up days as March 29th and April 1st, and adopt resolutions 2024-01, 2024-02, 2024-03, 2024-04, 2024-05 and 2024-06.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.