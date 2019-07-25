A new school year means a new start for teachers and students alike, and for the South Brown County district, that means a handful of new hires will be walking the halls of the schools.
The Horton Elementary School staff will welcome new 1st grade teachers Shayla Whitebird and Cheryl Soderlund, along with 3rd grade teacher Denise Thorp. The school also brings in Cara Christian as HES Office Para and Jamie Miller as HES Tutor, while familiar faces in the district also join the school, with Michelle Strube moving into the role of HES Student Success Liaison and Nancy Linck coming over from the middle school as a new HES Tutor.
Jesse Hutfles joins the Everest Middle School staff as the school’s new 7th and 8th grade science teacher, while Jeanie Teal-Wege comes on as the new 6th grade Social Studies & Science teacher. Also joining the staff are Amber Clement as EMS secretary and Angie Becker, who will move from HES to EMS as an Office Para.
The high school has no new staff for the 2019-2020 school year, though Larry Mills has moved into the principal’s office, and Nick Dowell has added Assistant Athletic Director to his responsibilities. The district will also bring on Damon Bowen as the new Transportation Director and Julie Lockwood as a school nurse.
Enrollment for USD 430 will run from Tuesday, August 5th through Thursday, August 8th.
