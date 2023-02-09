Every year on Feb. 14, couples all over the world celebrate Valentine’s Day. They buy special gifts to give to their loved ones and go out for dates in the city. However, does anyone really know the true origins of this special day?
Valentine’s Day was a holiday established by the Catholic Church as a Christian feast honoring two Christian martyrs who were executed on February 14th. Both men were named Saint Valentine and were executed in different years of the third century. During this time, Romans celebrated Lupercalia from February 13th to February 15th. This celebration included a “matchmaking lottery” in which Roman men would draw names of women out of a cup and be paired with that woman for the remainder of the celebration. If the match was right, these couples would continue to be together even after the celebration passed. Now, why is it a day of love now?
Well, during the Middle Ages, it was widely believed in England and France that Feb. 14 was the beginning of bird mating season. Also, as the holiday evolved, Pope Gelasius I combined Lupercalia and Valentine’s day into one day of pure fertility and love. The holiday was also romanticized in the works of Chaucer and Shakespeare which gained popularity in Britain.
Now, the day is celebrated among couples throughout the world. Many people “break” the bank by buying flowers, jewelry and other gifts for their significant other. Some people end up celebrating in a SAD (Singles Awareness Day) way. They usually eat alone and binge on self-gifted chocolates. Nonetheless, Valentine’s Day has always been a day of love. Honoring loved ones that have passed is one of the biggest signs of love that the Catholic Church demonstrated some time ago.
