Varsity Volleyball had a fantastic season.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, Bailey Pierce, Lakyn Leupold, Sarah Madsen, Clara Lindstrom, Mikayla Simmons, Emma Bigham, Josie Delaney, Sutton Diller, Grace Morey, Abby Elffner, Brynn Williams, and Maddy Simmons competed at Substate in Sabetha. They won their first game against Jeff West, following with another win against Marysville. The team then moved onto the final game against Nemaha, in which they lost in two sets. Even though they didn’t advance to State, the crowd’s excitement was contagious and was a true testament to Red Hawk pride!
"To see the amount of community and student support at the game was truly amazing," said Josh Mosher, HHS Vice Principal and Activities Director. "The team was inspiring to watch this year."
The following weekend, the varsity boys cross country team traveled to Wamego for State Cross Country. Camden Bachman, David Keo, Camden Thonen, Felix McCartney, Kacer Knudson, Aden Geisendorf, and Jordan Hodge took to the course with excitement and motivation. Camden Bachman was the first runner for Hiawatha, with an overall time of 18:03. Felix McCartney finished in second of Hiawatha runners with a time of 18:50. Next was Aden Geisendorf, who ran a 19:29! Following Aden was David Keo, who ran a time of 19:40. Jordan Hodge was next, running a time of 20:14. Camden Thonen ran a 20:24, and Kacer Knudson ran a 21:51. Overall, they placed 11th at State Cross Country! We look forward to watching what these boys can do next year!
“To see the accomplishments they made to make it to state was worth the trip to all those that made it to Wamego. It was an awesome experience,” said Mr. Mosher.
