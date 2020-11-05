The Hiawatha High School FFA Chapter will hosting the annual Veteran’s Day assembly virtually this year on the Red Hawk Live on Nov. 11.
The Red Hawk Journalism class will be livestreaming the event on Rainbowtel.net/rainbow-live.
The assembly will be from 3-3:25 p.m. The FFA group will be recognizing local veterans and servicemen and women. If there is anyone who wishes to be recognized during the assembly, they can email the instructor Ellen Blackwell at eblackwell@usd415.org.
