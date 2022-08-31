Photos courtesy of KSU College of Veterinary Medicine
Second-year student Dannell Kopp is a 2022 recipient of a FFAR Fellowship. Her research projects in the VRSP (Veterinary Research Scholars Program) helped qualify her for eligibility toward the scholarship.
Dr. Robert Larson guides Dannell through a summer research project in the VRSP. Dannell’s project title was “Predictive model development to promote science-based, strategic metaphylaxis administration in beef operations.”
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) and the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) announced 13 recipients of the 2022 Veterinary Student Research Fellowships (FFAR Vet Fellows), and among these is a K-State second-year veterinary student, Dannell Kopp — a 2018 Hiawatha High School graduate.
This unique fellowship creates opportunities for veterinary students around the world to conduct research to advance global food security, sustainable animal production and environmental sustainability.
Veterinarians trained in animal science and public health are key to addressing many global challenges within the veterinary and agricultural fields. The FFAR Vet Fellows program enables veterinary students to pursue research outside of the biomedical sciences and gain experiential learning opportunities with a qualified mentor. This fellowship culminates with student presentations at the annual National Veterinary Scholars Symposium.
“FFAR is thrilled to support the fourth cohort of FFAR Vet Fellows in partnership with AAVMC,” said Dr. Tim Kurt, scientific program director for Advanced Animal Systems. “This pioneering fellowship allows future veterinarians to sharpen their research skills to solve current and emerging food and agriculture challenges. We are excited about the variety of student research topics and the potential positive impacts on animal health and student career development.”
FFAR posted information about Dannell’s research as follows: “Earlier administration of antimicrobial treatments for respiratory diseases in feeder cattle can improve recovery with fewer long-term effects. Kopp is developing a predictive model with new applications for data-assisted decision making in beef cattle production. This model will allow beef producers to administer antibiotic treatment more effectively, leading to improved animal health and antimicrobial stewardship.”
A great mentor with a shared connection
Dannell worked with a research mentor in the summer of 2022, Dr. Robert Larson, professor of production medicine and Edgar E. and M. Elizabeth Coleman Chair Food Animal Production Medicine. As it turns out, Dannell and Dr. Larson share a hometown connection from Hiawatha, Kansas.
“Being raised on my family’s farm and ranch fostered my love for livestock animals,” Dannell said. “I also had some great mentors in the area, one of whom being retired veterinarian Dr. Irv Schwalm, who inspired me in my career choices.”
Dannell said she was active in 4-H and FFA, which is also similar to Dr. Larson.
“Both of those experiences and the adult mentorship I received were very important in the development of my interest in veterinary medicine,” Dr. Larson said. “Obviously my parents played an important role in developing my interests, but other adults like Steve Smith, Roger Gatz, and my FFA advisors all provided important mentorship. Although Dannell and I didn’t have the same teachers, we both had some excellent science and math teachers at the schools in Hiawatha.”
Dannell and Dr. Larson also share interests in food animal production, so she’s taking advantage of her opportunities to work with him and other experts while going to college.
“Growing up, I was heavily involved in my family’s cow calf operation which prompted my interest in cattle,” Dannell said. “My studies while completing a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics at Kansas State University encouraged my interest in incorporating economics into veterinary decision making. The VRSP project has given me a fantastic opportunity to combine my training in economics with my current veterinary studies.”
About FFAR
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) builds public-private partnerships to fund bold research addressing big food and agriculture challenges. FFAR was established in the 2014 Farm Bill to increase public agriculture research investments, fill knowledge gaps and complement USDA’s research agenda. FFAR’s model matches federal funding from Congress with private funding, delivering a powerful return on taxpayer investment. Through collaboration and partnerships, FFAR advances actionable science benefiting farmers, consumers and the environment.
