She never thought of herself as a spelling guru, but after taking first place at the recent Hiawatha Middle School and the Brown County spelling bees, Victoria Jelks is excited to compete at the Kansas State Spelling Bee in Wichita, March 21.
Victoria, a 6th grader from Horton who attends Hiawatha Middle School, competed with students from grades 5-8. While spelling has her focus at the moment, she has a broad range of interests and activities, including anything to do with science, also piano, and singing and playing drums for her church.
Victoria is the daughter of Ivy Stone and Ezekiel Jelks.
