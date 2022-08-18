There were a few tears, some nervous kids, a lot of high fives and smiles and a few dinosaurs at the Hiawatha Elementary School Thursday morning.
It was the official first day back for all USD 415 students — however, Wednesday was orientation day for kindergarten, fifth and ninth graders to acclimate them to their respective schools.
Thursday morning, a few special guests joined school officials and Hiawatha Police Officers outside the front entrance of the school to welcome back students — many who came with parents and others who stepped off of the buses arriving shortly before 8 o’clock.
Two inflatable dinosaurs were hopping about and waving at cars, posing for photos with students, drying a few tears, turning frowns upside down and calming the first day jitters. Two more dinosaurs seemed to have wrapped themselves around the mid-section of members of the school personnel, as they too greeted students.
The 2022-23 academic year is in full swing!
