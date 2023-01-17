Hiawatha’s very own marching band is in need of new recruits!
Don’t let the small number of members fool you; each performance is a showcase of how much talent it has. The band is offered as a class at Hiawatha High School, but for most of the band students, it’s more than that. It is a second family, a varied friend group, and a fantastic outlet to be yourself. It’s not just a marching band either. It’s a concert band and a pep band, as well.
The band students are the luckiest bunch of students within the school, aside from the players, when it comes to sports. They get to go to home basketball and football games for free. That means that they get to have more experience with their instrument and are allowed the opportunity to cheer on their high school team. Many of the marching band students lack voices the day after a game, simply because it’s just that much fun.
Another great part of the Red Hawk Band is the competitions that the students get the chance to attend. Each year, one school in the area hosts a marching competition in the fall as well as a concert band competition in the spring. In years past, the host has been Holton High School. Parents are always welcome to come watch these competitions. These competitions also provide feedback for the band to learn what they excel at and what they may need to improve on.
This is Jarod Estrada’s second year with the band, and he has made quite the impression. The students love him and the band has become closer as a family rather than a class. Mr. Estrada teaches all fundamentals of music and gives the students the opportunity to choose what music they would like to play rather than forcing them to play a piece that they have no interest in.
“I want more people to join band so we can have a bigger band with a bigger sound," said clarinet player Autumn Johansen. "There’s a lot more that we can do with greater numbers. My favorite part of being a band member is feeling like I’m part of a family so if someone asked me if they should join band, I would tell them to do it. Yes, it does take some work to learn an instrument but it’s a great skill to have.”
Another band member states that more students should join band because, “It’s a great chance to learn something new and it’s another way to become a part of something bigger.”
Band provides more knowledge than just music; it teaches persistence, patience, and responsibility. Band allows students to develop discipline and teamwork and the music itself has many benefits. Research shows that music helps improve blood flow, elevates a person’s mood, reduces stress, and can even relieve symptoms of depression. Being in band can also boost a member’s memory, build their task endurance, and reduce their anxiety. When someone listens to music, the body releases a healthy dose of dopamine. Imagine how happy you might feel if you’re the one producing that music.
