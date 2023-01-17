Red Hawk logo

Hiawatha’s very own marching band is in need of new recruits!

Don’t let the small number of members fool you; each performance is a showcase of how much talent it has. The band is offered as a class at Hiawatha High School, but for most of the band students, it’s more than that. It is a second family, a varied friend group, and a fantastic outlet to be yourself. It’s not just a marching band either. It’s a concert band and a pep band, as well.

