The 2022 Winter Olympics have just started in Beijing, China.
The time difference between China and the United States may make it tricky to figure out when the events air in the United States. Keep in mind there is a 14 hour time difference. Opening ceremony took place last Friday evening, at 8 p.m. Beijing time.
Many key events will be held in the evenings in Beijing, and therefore will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers. After the opening ceremony, the games take place over 16 days. Many events, notably figure skating, Alpine skiing, hockey and curling, stretch over nearly every day of the games. Others cover briefer periods: Luge, for example, is held in the first week, bobsled mostly in the second. The men’s individual competition for figure skating wrapped up this week.
After ice dancing on Saturday and Sunday, the women have their short program this Tuesday. The free skate that will decide the medals is on Thursday, the 17th. The figure skating competition wraps up with the pairs event on Feb. 18 and 19. The final events for the Olympics will be held next Sunday with the closing ceremony following that evening at 8 p.m. Beijing time.
