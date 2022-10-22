The word “silo” comes from the Greek word “siros,” meaning “pit for holding grain.” It is a structure for storing bulk materials.
Silos have been used as early as 1700 BC. They were constructed of stone and below ground, silos were built around 985BC.
The first recorded silo to be built in America was by Fred Hatch of Spring Grove, Illinois in 1873. The first above-ground silo was built in Clinton, Wisconsin in 1877 by Bryon Snyder.
In 1882, there were only 91 silos in the United States. By 1895, there were over 50,000 across the country. By the early 1900s, there were more than 500,0000 silos.
Francis Morris, a farmer from Maryland, built the first tower-style silo in the early 1880s. The early silos were vertical, square and made of wood or stone. The square shape created problems with the structure bowing and allowed air pockets in the corners.
Kansas City became the major milling center by 1900, but more than 350 mills of various capacities operated throughout the state.
Atchison was one of the major milling centers into the new century. In 1870, 2.5 million bushels of wheat were milled. In 1900, 20 million bushels and by 1914 over 172 million bushels were milled.
“Kansas City was the capital of the Midwest for grain storage. It still plays a large role for storage silos,” Assistant Professor at Kansas State University Gaea Hock said.
All of the production meant an expansion of railroad tracks and storage space. Most of the early elevators were made from wood and had a storage capacity of 5000 to 15,000 bushels of grain.
Concrete silos became popular in the 1900s because they were fireproof. The storage capacity rose to 100,000 bushels, however, today the storage capacity ranges between 500,000 to 1,500,000 bushels.
Originally, round silos were built using wood. The most common was the wood stave silo. These silos were not airtight and prone to rot and fire which spelled their demise.
Filling silos was done when the stalks are partially green, ears, and all were cut in the field and hauled to the silo, they were fed into an ensilage cutter and blower powered by a belt from a tractor. The machine cut the crop into small pieces up a pipe and into the top of the silo.
The adaptation of bunk or horizontal silos has increased production, however, upright silos are still used on many farms as they continue to fit the labor and needs of their owners.
