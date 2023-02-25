Snack time By MARY MEYERS Feb 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mary Meyers | Atchison GlobeA group of heifers chow down on some hay in a field in rural Atchison County, Kansas. Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A group of heifers recently nibble on some hay in a field in rural Atchison County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Snack time School Board votes on extensive bleacher repairs at high school gym Mural brings countryside to life near Fairview Community Happenings Junior Hawks wrap season against Riverside Scottie track competes at Washburn Horton Drama Club presents talent show Scotties Split home contests KCKCC Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHeart Health Warning for Women in Kansas. Doctor ExplainsBrown County SheriffHeart Health Warning for Women in Kansas. Doctor ExplainsRobinson Lions Club's announces 55th MelodramaHiawatha Municipal CourtLocal sports in flux as Big 7 eyes mergerMural brings countryside to life near FairviewHundreds of Thousands of Jobs At Risk of Automation and AI Replacement in ArkansasMama June marries again with all the family presentSchool Board votes on extensive bleacher repairs at high school gym Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.