Special exhibit at church for Black History Month

Hiawatha World
Joey May
Feb 8, 2023

In observation of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church of Hiawatha will have a special exhibition available to the public.

The exhibitions will be open from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 and again on Saturday, Feb. 25, the same hours. The exhibition will feature black history facts, decor art and more.

The church is located at 308 S. Ninth, Hiawatha. Public invited.
