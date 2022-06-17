Aflac of Northeast Kansas offers supplemental insurance for local residents.
DeeAnn Hinkle, is District Sales Coordinator at her office, located at Suite 1 at 817 Oregon Street. She and her local agents include Kristel Bontrager, Casey Frey, Lisa Horak and Rachel Shaefer.
Hinkle has been operating since October of 2019, and moved into her new location in May 2020.
Hinkle has been working hard to establish Aflac as the supplemental brand of choice for Northeast Kansas. She has been assisting numerous policy holders in the area in finding the value in their policies.
AFLAC has provided supplemental insurance for over 60 years. Hinkle offers accident, cancer, critical illness, life, hospital, supplemental dental, vision and short term disability insurance to businesses and individuals alike.
Hinkle plans to continue educating and helping policy holders in their time of need. She also is working to reach out to small businesses that don’t understand the affordable value of Aflac products and how she can help them and their employees.
You can reach Hinkle at her office, or at (785) 741-3531.
