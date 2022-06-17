Ag Partners Cooperative is a full-service cooperative with locations in 26 communities across Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Ag Partners offers services and supplies in agronomy, energy, grain, feed and farm supply, tires, crop insurance services and financing.
Managed by Wes Spohr, President and CEO, Ag Partners has 170 full-time employees. As a company, the cooperative is committed to serving its patrons to achieve value and growth. During the most recent fiscal year, Ag Partners allocated $2,598,700 in patronage to member-owners and over $132,000 in community donations.
To ensure the continued success of the cooperative, five capital reinvestment projects have begun across the Ag Partners footprint, including a 21,000-ton dry fertilizer storage facility in Hiawatha. Ag Partners is focused on the future and reinvesting in communities for the long-term success of current and future producers.
