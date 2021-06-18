Ag Partners Cooperative Inc., is a full-service cooperative with locations in 26 communities.
Ag Partners offers services and supplies in the area of agronomy, energy, grain, feed and farm supply, tires, crop insurance services and financing.
The company is managed by Wes Spohr, President and CEO, and has 160 full-time employees.
After undertaking an expansive merger in the fall of 2018, Ag Partners put a very successful financial year on our books and made numerous plans for the future.
In our most recent fiscal year, we allocated $4,539,200 in patronage to our customer-owners and invested more than $240,000 in community giving.
Management and employees of Ag Partners are focused on the future and reinvesting in our communities for the long-term success of our customers. In the next 3-5 years, we are planning to make significant reinvestments into our locations and operations to secure success for the producers in our service area.
