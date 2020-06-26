Founded in 1976, AHRS Construction of Bern has evolved from a small construction company performing residential and agricultural construction to a General Contracting/Construction Management/Design-Build firm. It performs commercial, residential, agricultural, and construction management/design-build projects in northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska, and Northwest Missouri.
Professionalism and quality work has always been the highest priority of Dan Stallbaumer, owner and president of AHRS Construction. That, partnered with dedicated employees from the local area, including Hiawatha, Sabetha, Seneca, and Falls City who have shown a commitment to AHRS and the customers they serve, has earned AHRS a loyal customer base.
Stallbaumer said when the business started AHRS did all types of construction, but mostly performed residential and agricultural work with a focus on concrete and residential basements. The business expanded to include pre-engineered metal buildings and more commercial work in the early 1980s, and Stallbaumer said now about 75 to 80 percent of their clientele include schools, hospitals, businesses, assisted livings, cities, counties, and churches. Around 2000, AHRS added the more client-focused design-build and construction management services in addition to general contracting, which is the current trend in the construction industry.
Stallbaumer notes that AHRS is lucky to work in an area with such progressive communities that are willing to invest in their infrastructure and expand their businesses.
The main office is located at 533 Railroad, which underwent a complete renovation in 2013. AHRS currently employs around 45 employees, including Dan’s wife Teresa and two sons. Typically, 10-12 crews travel daily to job sites within a 60 to 70 mile radius of Bern.
Midstates Concrete Pumping LLC is a subsidiary of AHRS and performs work in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.
Recently, AHRS completed an addition/renovation to Nemaha County Law Enforcement Center in Auburn, Neb.; addition and renovations at Brownville concert Hall in Brownville, Neb.; new construction of Oakley Place of Seneca in Seneca; and new construction of Southeast Community College Learning Center in Falls City, Neb.
Current projects in progress include: a community center in Pwnee City, Neb.; street improvements inn Hiawatha; additions and renovations to Holton Community Hospital in Holton; new aquatic center in Tecumseh, Neb.; a high school ag shop addition in Marysville; the Morrill Public Library remodel in Hiawatha and airport paving improvements at Brenner Field in Falls City, Neb.
AHRS looks forward to continuing to work with customers to bring to reality projects that meet both their needs and expectations in a timely and economical manner.
