Founded in 1976, AHRS Construction of Bern has evolved from a small construction company performing residential and agricultural construction to a General Contracting/Construction Management/Design-Build firm. It performs commercial, residential, agricultural, and construction management/design-build projects in northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska, and Northwest Missouri.

Professionalism and quality work has always been the highest priority of Dan Stallbaumer, owner and president of AHRS Construction. That, partnered with dedicated employees from the local area, including Hiawatha, Sabetha, Seneca, and Falls City who have shown a commitment to AHRS and the customers they serve, has earned AHRS a loyal customer base.

