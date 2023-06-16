Founded in 1976, AHRS Construction of Bern has evolved from a small construction company performing residential and agricultural construction to a General Contracting/Construction Management/Design-Build firm. It performs commercial, residential, agricultural, and construction management/design-build projects in northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska, and Northwest Missouri.
Professionalism and quality work has always been the highest priority of Dan Stallbaumer, owner and president of AHRS Construction. That, partnered with dedicated employees from the local area, including Hiawatha, Sabetha, Seneca, and Falls City who have shown a commitment to AHRS and the customers they serve, has earned AHRS a loyal customer base.
Stallbaumer said when the business started AHRS did all types of construction, but mostly performed residential and agricultural work with a focus on concrete and residential basements. The business expanded to include pre-engineered metal buildings and more commercial work in the early 1980s, and Stallbaumer said now about 75 to 80 percent of their clientele include schools, hospitals, businesses, assisted livings, cities, counties, and churches. Around 2000, AHRS added the more client-focused design-build and construction management services in addition to general contracting, which is the current trend in the construction industry.
Stallbaumer notes that AHRS is lucky to work in an area with such progressive communities that are willing to invest in their infrastructure and expand their businesses.
The main office is located at 533 Railroad, which underwent a complete renovation in 2013. AHRS currently employs around 45 employees, including Dan’s wife Teresa and two sons. Typically, 10-12 crews travel daily to job sites within a 60 to 70 mile radius of Bern.
Midstates Concrete Pumping LLC is a subsidiary of AHRS and performs work in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.
Recently, AHRS completed an addition and remodel of USD 113- including all 3 locations of Sabetha, Wetmore & Axtell, Kansas; a Sanctuary renovation at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Falls City, Nebraska; treatment plant improvements for Horton Wastewater located in Horton, Kansas;renovation of the Health Clinic at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital located in Pawnee City, Nebraska; showerhouse renovations at Indian Caves State Park in Shubert, Nebraska; Community Healthcare Systems – renovations at the Hospital in Onaga and Clinics in Centralia and Frankfort, Kansas; Metal Building for Ag Partners located in Hiawatha, Kansas; office addition for Fast Global Solutions located in Falls City, Nebraska.
Current projects in progress include: Humboldt Auditorium Interior Renovation in Humboldt, Nebraska; new facility for Marshall County Health Department in Marysville, Kansas; new facility for Meadowlark District in Seneca, Kansas; Wellhouse buildings in Auburn and Peru, Nebraska.
Upcoming projects include: Nemaha Valley Community Hospital Addition and Renovation in Seneca, Kansas; additions and renovations at Nemaha Central School USD 115 in Seneca, Kansas.
