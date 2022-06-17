Founded in 1976, AHRS Construction of Bern has evolved from a small construction company performing residential and agricultural construction to a General Contracting/Construction Management/Design-Build firm. It performs commercial, residential, agricultural, and construction management/design-build projects in northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska, and Northwest Missouri.
Professionalism and quality work has always been the highest priority of Dan Stallbaumer, owner and president of AHRS Construction. That, partnered with dedicated employees from the local area, including Hiawatha, Sabetha, Seneca, and Falls City who have shown a commitment to AHRS and the customers they serve, has earned AHRS a loyal customer base.
Stallbaumer said when the business started AHRS did all types of construction, but mostly performed residential and agricultural work with a focus on concrete and residential basements. The business expanded to include pre-engineered metal buildings and more commercial work in the early 1980s, and Stallbaumer said now about 75 to 80 percent of their clientele include schools, hospitals, businesses, assisted livings, cities, counties, and churches. Around 2000, AHRS added the more client-focused design-build and construction management services in addition to general contracting, which is the current trend in the construction industry.
Stallbaumer notes that AHRS is lucky to work in an area with such progressive communities that are willing to invest in their infrastructure and expand their businesses.
The main office is located at 533 Railroad, which underwent a complete renovation in 2013. AHRS currently employs around 45 employees, including Dan’s wife Teresa and two sons. Typically, 10-12 crews travel daily to job sites within a 60 to 70 mile radius of Bern.
Midstates Concrete Pumping LLC is a subsidiary of AHRS and performs work in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.
Recently, AHRS completed new construction of a fire station in Pawnee City, NE; a pharmacy renovation at Hiawatha Community Hospital in Hiawatha, KS; an IL Unit and garage addition at Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, KS; remodel of Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha, KS; new construction of an office building for Rainbow Communications in Everest, KS; New Chapel and remodel of the Parish Hall at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St Marys, KS.
Current projects in progress include: an addition and remodel in Sabetha and Wetmore for USD 113; Sanctuary renovation for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Falls City, NE; foundation restoration at Nemaha County Courthouse in Auburn, NE; new hangar at the Sabetha Municipal Airport in Sabetha, KS; finishing up the Horton Wastewater Treatment Plant project in Horton, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.