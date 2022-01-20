Creating better access to primary care has been a priority for Amberwell Hiawatha and three new providers were added in 2021.
In addition, Dr. Bran Duncan joined Amberwell Health and will be providing orthopedic surgery at Amberwell Hiawatha in 2022.
Here's a look at the new additions.
Anna Cleland-Leighton, MD
Dr. Anna Cleland-Leighton joined Amberwell Hiawatha in September of 2021, offering complete care for individuals and families from pregnancy through adulthood. With a love of science and a desire to help people, Cleland-Leighton decided when she was in 10th grade that she wanted to become a doctor after job shadowing at a pediatrician’s office. Seeing the relationships the providers had with their patients and their families made a lasting impression, and she is enjoying building those relationships now with the Hiawatha community.
Cleland-Leighton is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency with the Wesley Family Medical Center in Wichita. She, her husband and her young son moved to Hiawatha upon starting her new role.
Janae Nilges, FNP-C
Janae Nilges, FNP-C, also joined Amberwell Hiawatha in September of 2021, bringing her several years of experience caring for patients in labor and delivery, inpatient and outpatient services and emergency room settings to the community.
While working as an RN for seven years in a family practice clinic, she observed just how much of an impact primary care providers have on their patients’ overall health, which led her to decide to become a family nurse practitioner.
Nilges graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Washburn University and a master’s degree in nursing from Graceland University. She grew up in a small town and chose Amberwell Hiawatha because of the services it provides to smaller communities. She lives in Whiting, Kansas, with her husband and young daughter.
Monica Scholz, FNP-C
Monica Scholz, FNP-C joined Amberwell Hiawatha in December 2021 and will begin seeing primary care patients in early 2022. Scholz is a native of Troy and said she is honored to be able to care for patients in and around the community where she was raised.
Scholz began her career in healthcare as a CNA, then became a CMT, an LPN and an RN before earning a Master of Science in Nursing–family nurse practitioner from Research College of Nursing in Kansas City. She lives in Denton, Kansas, with her husband, two teenaged sons and one young daughter.
Dr. Brian Duncan, MD
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Duncan joined Amberwell Health in October 2021 to provide orthopedic surgery at Amberwell Hiawatha. Duncan is an experienced orthopedic surgeon who had previously seen Hiawatha patients at his former practice in St. Joseph. He said he is pleased to now be able to provide care closer to home for the community by joining Amberwell Hiawatha.
Duncan offers a wide range of treatments for chronic and acute orthopedic injuries and conditions. He routinely performs rotator cuff repair, cubital and carpal tunnel release, tendon repair and tendon transfer, ACL reconstruction, total knee replacement, total hip replacement and anterior hip replacement.
Duncan said he chose Amberwell because he wanted to serve in communities where he could get to know his patients. Being from a small town himself, he said he values the slower pace and relationships that can develop in a community like Hiawatha.
Duncan earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He lives with his wife and two teenage children in St. Joseph.
