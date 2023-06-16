Amberwell Hiawatha

Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic continues to improve access to care for local communities. At Amberwell Health, we remain committed to our mission of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services while contributing to the well-being of our community.

New Senior Life Services Program Amberwell Hiawatha is thrilled to now offer Senior Life Services, and outpatient treatment program designed to help seniors overcome anxiety and depression. The confidential program offers group therapy, individual and family therapy, medication management, assessments, therapeutic activities, and coordination with primary care providers. The program lasts 6-12 weeks, with sessions held 2-4 days per week. The treatment team consists of experienced professionals who provide personalized care. The program aims to improve seniors’ overall health and lifestyle, helping them regain hope and return to an optimal style of living.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.