Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic continues to improve access to care for local communities. At Amberwell Health, we remain committed to our mission of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services while contributing to the well-being of our community.
New Senior Life Services Program Amberwell Hiawatha is thrilled to now offer Senior Life Services, and outpatient treatment program designed to help seniors overcome anxiety and depression. The confidential program offers group therapy, individual and family therapy, medication management, assessments, therapeutic activities, and coordination with primary care providers. The program lasts 6-12 weeks, with sessions held 2-4 days per week. The treatment team consists of experienced professionals who provide personalized care. The program aims to improve seniors’ overall health and lifestyle, helping them regain hope and return to an optimal style of living.
Same Day Primary Care Appointments
Over the past year, Amberwell Health welcomed three new primary care providers — Kristy Selland, CNM, APRN; Mariah Kriwiel, MD; and Melissa Wolfe, DNP, FNP-C — to provide care for Hiawatha area communities. The well-staffed primary care team now offers same-day or next-day appointments for patients to see their provider.
Expanded Patient Health Records System
In November 2022, Amberwell Hiawatha and Amberwell Highland Clinic migrated to a new health records system that connects patient records across all Amberwell facilities, providing a complete health history, regardless of where care was received within the Amberwell system.
Patients can view their records, request appointments, and interact with their provider through the secure patient portal, myAmberwellHealth.
3D Mammography Now
at Amberwell Hiawatha
In May 2023, Amberwell Hiawatha announced a significant improvement in imaging technology with the addition of a 3D mammography machine. 3D mammography uses digital technology to produce high-quality images that can help detect abnormalities sooner than traditional mammography, often even before a lump can be felt.
1st Annual Amberwell Health Fair In October of 2022, the first Amberwell Health Fair for the Hiawatha area was held at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. Community members met a variety of area healthcare partners and received free health screenings, resources, giveaways, and prizes for young and old. The 2023 Amberwell Health Fair is scheduled to be held on October 7 at the new Championship Sports Complex in Hiawatha.
