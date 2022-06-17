Amberwell Hiawatha Thriving with New Programs and Providers
The future of local healthcare has always been at the forefront of the minds of board members, leadership, and employees of Amberwell Hiawatha. The decision to affiliation with Amberwell Health in March of 2021 and become part of a clinically integrated rural health network has enabled Amberwell Hiawatha to steadily grow and improve access to care close to home.
Amberwell Health grew locally in Northeast Kansas, when Atchison Hospital rebranded with a vision to become a thriving rural healthcare system. This vision allows affiliated organizations to take advantage of the positive aspects of a collaborative healthcare system while staying true to the vital role they play in their local communities. With the addition of Amberwell Hiawatha and associated Amberwell Highland Clinic, Amberwell Health provides patient care in seven locations in northeast Kansas.
STARS Rehab Services
In February 2022, Amberwell Health welcomed the STARS rehab therapy team to Amberwell and has been expanding rehab services throughout the area through the acquisition. In addition to serving the rehabilitation needs of area businesses and healthcare organizations, integrated rehabilitation services at Amberwell Hiawatha improves the continuity of care for the patients of orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Brian Duncan, who joined Amberwell in 2021.
Scholarship Program
The Amberwell Scholarship Program was created to recruit exceptional individuals to serve patients in our communities. At the conclusion of their qualifying educational programs, scholarship recipients will serve as employees of Amberwell Health and join in our commitment to improve the health and wellness of the rural communities that we serve. The program offers up to $20,000 tuition reimbursement, a 2-3 year employment commitment, a sign-on bonus, and an additional bonus after one year.
DAISY Award Program
In May 2022, Amberwell Hiawatha began utilizing the national DAISY Award program, which recognizes the compassion and skill of extraordinary nurses. The first recipient of the award was Leah Nelson, who serves as a primary care nurse at Amberwell Hiawatha. The award will be given out three times a year and is based off the nominations of patients and their families.
New Providers at Amberwell Hiawatha
Dr. Duncan began providing orthopedic surgery and clinic services in Hiawatha in spring of 2022. Anna Cleland-Leighton, MD, joined Amberwell Hiawatha in September of 2021, providing maternal care and primary care for the community. Amanda Schulte, APRN began practicing as an emergency care provider in June 2022 and three additional providers will be joining Amberwell Hiawatha in the fall.
