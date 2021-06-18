Hiawatha Healthcare Grows Stronger Than Ever
70 years ago, Hiawatha Community Hospital opened its doors to their first patient, beginning a long history of commitment to care for the community. Over the years, the healthcare organization has weathered many challenges, but has never wavered on the mission of providing quality healthcare for northeast Kansas.
Without question, 2020 brought unexpected challenges to caring for community members during a global pandemic. Receiving the 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals designation from The Chartis Center for Rural Health was a welcome recognition during this challenging time in healthcare.
The future of local healthcare has always been at the forefront of the minds of board members, leadership, and employees. In March of 2021, Hiawatha Community Hospital chose to affiliate with Amberwell Health to become Amberwell Hiawatha and part of a clinically integrated rural health network that provides patients in Northeast Kansas access to a full spectrum of care close to home.
Amberwell Health grew locally in Northeast Kansas, when Atchison Hospital rebranded with a vision to become a rural healthcare system. This vision allows affiliated organizations to take advantage of the positive aspects of a collaborative healthcare system while staying true to the vital role they play in their local communities. With the addition of the hospital in Hiawatha and associated clinic in Highland, Amberwell Health now provides patient care in seven locations in northeast Kansas.
