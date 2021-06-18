Brobst Accounting LLC recently opened at 711 Oregon St., in downtown Hiawatha. Owner Megan Brobst said she is providing a broad range of accounting services, including payroll, bookkeeping, grant management, and tax planning and preparation.
Brobst has a master’s degree in accountancy from Emporia State University and many years of accounting experience. She started her business with a small office in her home where advances in technology made it possible to establish and maintain safe and secure client-accountant relationships electronically. However, she has aspired to have a physical office location where clients can stop in as needed, and she says she enjoys the personal interaction. This dream began a reality earlier this year when Brobst purchased 711 Oregon.
Since that time, she has been working to create the office she has imagined and is progressing steadily toward a full public opening in August, following the completion of remodel projects. In the meantime, the office is open by appointment only. Brobst encourages anyone interested in her business to give her a call or find Brobst Accounting LLC on Facebook to stay updated on announcements, including a confirmed grand opening date.
In coming months, Brobst said she will be sitting for the CPA exams, which had been postponed due to the pandemic.
“Why choose an accounting professional like me?” she asked. “I find it rewarding to help others discover ways in which they can be saving money or growing their business.”
Brobst said that changes in legislation over the past couple of years have added a layer of complexity to accounting. Many individuals self-prepare their tax returns but are not up to date on the latest calculations or credits for which they quality. Similarly, business owners may not understand or have the time to properly manage their accounting needs.
“I can help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.