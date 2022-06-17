Brobst Accounting LLC, located at 711 Oregon St. in downtown Hiawatha, provides a broad range of accounting services to individuals and businesses. In addition to tax planning and preparation, the firm offers year-round business solutions including payroll, bookkeeping, and other services customized to meet client needs.
Owner, Megan Brobst, recognizes that to some folks, tax season is a headache. To Brobst, tax season is an opportunity to assist people in doing what she likes to do: crunch numbers and be challenged with the task of keeping up on everchanging tax laws. Brobst encourages inquiries now to establish your name on next season’s tax schedule. Tax preparation pricing is determined by a base rate and the complexity of the return.
Brobst notes that clients desire the trusted service she is able to provide, coupled with availability and convenience. Appointments may be scheduled via email, phone, in person, or at https://calendly.com/brobstaccounting. Office hours were recently updated to include closure on Wednesdays. This allows Brobst to more efficiently serve clients, while maintaining the ability to offer extended hours by appointment and to be off-site for necessary business client services. A secure drop box is also located directly beside the front door of the office for client convenience.
