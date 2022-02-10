The Brown County Conservation District will not be holding its traditional annual meeting with a banquet and Banker’s Award Winners due to COVID-19.
Instead, the regular monthly board meeting will live stream on the district’s Facebook page at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and the business of the 2021 annual meeting will be conducted at that time. Anyone wanting to view the meeting can go to www.face book.com/browncountyconservationdis trict.
The Board of Supervisors will make a full report of their activities and financial affairs since the last annual meeting. The election of one supervisor to serve for a term of three years will be held by mail-in ballot before Feb. 23, when votes will be opened and counted. The term of current supervisor Ethan Noll is expiring.
Anyone who lives in Brown County who wants to vote but has not received a ballot in the mail can contact Niki at the Brown County Conservation District Office to receive one. The office phone number is 785-742-3161 and the e-mail is lana.tollefson@usda.gov.
Message from the
Board of Supervisors:
“Just when we think we are getting closer to normal, circumstances seem to change and we fall right back down the ladder. At least in 2021, we had already been through challenges in the previous year, so we were a little more prepared in dealing with issues as they arose. As a board, we haven’t been able to meet onsite for over a year and a half, but we have continued our monthly meetings via Zoom or in offsite locations.
In spite of the continued challenges, classroom outreach was very successful this past year. This year’s poster, limerick and essay contest had a theme of “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.” We had 553 entries from both USD 415 and USD 430 combined, which was up from last year’s participation. Two of our county winners were successful at the state level. Tabitha Rice, a sixth-grader at Everest Middle School received Honorable Mention for her limerick titled “Save Our Trees”, and Cooper Strube, an eighth-grader at Everest Middle School, received third place in the poster contest. We’re grateful that two Brown County youth were recognized at the state level.
Additionally, we were able to host an Earth Day gathering for Brown County students in both fourth and fifth grades. The event was a great success, and we were excited to include the fifth-graders since they completely missed out on the opportunity in 2020. There were more than 200 students, teachers and staff present at the Horton Fairgrounds on Earth Day. Topics the students learned about were trees, wildlife, fisheries, soil health, pollinators and forest habitats. Also, a big thanks to Morrill & Janes Bank for providing sack lunches for all the attendees and to the Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel for helping distribute them to the students and staff.
While it wasn’t a new program this year, we were able to fund eight cover crop applications for landowners wanting to try cover crops this year. Through Missouri WRAPS, nearly $20,000 worth of cover crops were able to be applied in the fall of 2021. We are also grateful for the open fall that allowed so much work to be accomplished this season. From NRCS technicians laying out projects to contractors putting in many long days, everyone kept busy right up until the end of the year.
Finally, as many of you know, 2021 was Matt Sprick’s final year with the NRCS. We appreciate his 36 years of service to the landowners of Brown County and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavors.
