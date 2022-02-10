Throughout the year, the Brown County Conservation District prides itself on getting involved with youth in the county.
Conservation District officials said the organization sponsors limerick, poster and essay contests for county middle schoolers, with winners selected from Hiawatha Middle School and Everest Middle School. (See adjacent graphic for winners.)
In addition, the conservation district sponsors an Earth Day celebration every April that involves several state and local organizations in order to highlight not only soil conservation, but wildlife, nature and more.
Last year, Earth Day was held at the Horton Fairgrounds for fourth- and fifth-grade students.
For more information about these youth programs or other projects of the Brown County Conservation District, call 785-742-3161 or email lana.tollefson@ks.nacdnet.net.
