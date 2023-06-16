Br Co Sheriff logo copy

The Brown County Sheriffs office and Sheriff John Merchant would like to remind everyone of some of the services we offer, which makes our county a safer place to live and raise a family. Monday and Tuesday VIN inspections. We also accept unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications 24/7 through dispatch. We are very fortunate to have a majority of our deputies that are certified child safety seat technicians who are available for proper installation and use of child safety seats.

I am very proud of the fact that most of the deputies are certified instructors in First Aid, CPR and AED and over 1,000 Brown County students, citizens and staff. This program is made possible through the generous financial support of our local community. These life saving skills are offered at no cost to students and staff and funded solely trough grants and donation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.