The Brown County Sheriffs office and Sheriff John Merchant would like to remind everyone of some of the services we offer, which make your county a safer place to live and raise a family.
Monday and Tuesday VIN inspections.
We also accept unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications 24/7 through dispatch.
We are very fortunate to have a majority of our deputies that are certified child safety seat technicians who are available for proper installation and use of child safety seats.
I is very proud of the fact that most of the deputies are certified instructors in First Aid, CPR and AED and over 1,000 Brown County students, citizens and staff. This program is made possible through the generous financial support of our local community. These life saving skills are offered at no cost to students and staff and funded solely trough grants and donation.
I have worked very hard on educating county residents by providing them with information to avoid being scammed out of their hard earned money. By working with our media resources, we have been able to educate the public on the many scams and county residents are very proactive when it comes to reporting to law enforcement any concerns they may have. With our 24-hour patrol and the cooperation we receive from our county residents, we have one of the lowest county crime rates in the surrounding NEK area. I am glad that county residents feel comfortable about reporting suspicious behavior, which makes our job such easier.
I am very pleased to be able to provide scholarships to our high school senior through the Offender Registry Fund. Offenders must register four times per year and pay $20 each time they register. Currently, we have over 60 offenders to register. What better way to use the money than to invest in the education of our Brown County students. Next year we will change the name to “Todd Widman memorial Scholarship.” This program should be able to be self-funded for many years. I appreciate all of the support and confidence county residents have shown to us throughout the years and I will continue my efforts to maintain the high quality of law enforcement this county deserves and expects.
