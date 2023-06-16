Do you love all things history or love a good history mystery? Well then, Brown County Historical Society invites you to visit our Brown County Museum Treasures. Brown County Historical Society has three museums. The Memorial Auditorium is located at 611 Utah Street. The AG Museum and Windmill Lane is located at 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha, Kansas. The Ag Museum & Windmill Lane has two new buildings, the Bruning Barn, which is a stunning rustic venue space created to honor Jere & Patty Bruning and family and the Windmill Museum will house an indoor collection of windmills. The Plamann History Center is located at 701 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, Ks, on the second floor of the town clock building! Each museum offers many opportunities for you to explore and discover history.

The museum locations recognize an OPEN and CLOSED season; there are, however, virtually no differences in the hours of operation or type of season. The Memorial Auditorium is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The AG museum is available by appointment, and the Plamann History Center is open during city administration hours of operation. If you desire a personal tour, schedule your visit by calling 785-742-3330 or emailing bchsdirect@gmail.com to contact Director/Curator.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.