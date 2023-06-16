LEFT: Jere Bruning looks off toward the east where dirtwork has already been started on the Jere and Patty Bruning Building at the Ag Museum. Bruning passed away before the building was completed — which was Summer 2023. RIGHT: The Brown County Historical Society’s museum and Memorial Auditorium at 611 Utah St., Hiawatha.
Do you love all things history or love a good history mystery? Well then, Brown County Historical Society invites you to visit our Brown County Museum Treasures. Brown County Historical Society has three museums. The Memorial Auditorium is located at 611 Utah Street. The AG Museum and Windmill Lane is located at 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha, Kansas. The Ag Museum & Windmill Lane has two new buildings, the Bruning Barn, which is a stunning rustic venue space created to honor Jere & Patty Bruning and family and the Windmill Museum will house an indoor collection of windmills. The Plamann History Center is located at 701 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, Ks, on the second floor of the town clock building! Each museum offers many opportunities for you to explore and discover history.
The museum locations recognize an OPEN and CLOSED season; there are, however, virtually no differences in the hours of operation or type of season. The Memorial Auditorium is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The AG museum is available by appointment, and the Plamann History Center is open during city administration hours of operation. If you desire a personal tour, schedule your visit by calling 785-742-3330 or emailing bchsdirect@gmail.com to contact Director/Curator.
Many of Brown County Historical Societies’ annual events include Annual Meeting, Ice Cream Social, Farmer and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, Heritage Days, Corn Picking Days, Flea Market and Historic Cemetery & Downtown Walking Tours. Each year we host a second-grade immersive history field trip with the help of our schoolmarm Mrs. Benson where students step back in time to 1912. Brown County Historical Society is working hard to bring other unique historical events to the community.
Other featured Memorial Auditorium events include HAATS productions, tumbling programs, and dance recitals, American Legion Memorial Day Remembrance Service, Miss Mary’s Costume Contest, and local concerts. Contact us for more information on the museums available venue spaces. Are you looking for a worthwhile way to spend your time and preserve history you might consider joining, donating, and other ways to support Brown County Historical Society, contact us at (785) 742-3330 or by email at bchsdirect@gmail.com BCHS has a website where you can out more things about the historical society follow us at www.browncountyhistoricalsociety.com.
The AG Museum & Windmill Lane features Windmill Lane, a rural farmhouse, a one-room schoolhouse, a washhouse, a blacksmith shop, a cabinet shop, a corn crib, and grain barn, a milk barn, a firehouse, a train caboose, and two Monarch Way stations.
