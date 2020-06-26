Do you love all things history or generally have a love for a good history mystery? Well then, Brown County Historical Society invites you to visit the Memorial Auditorium Museum location at 611 Utah Street, the Ag Museum & Windmill Lane at 301 East Iowa Street. You are welcome to visit the Plamann History Center, located on the second floor of the town clock building located at 701 Oregon Street.
Each museum offers many opportunities to explore and discover history. The museum locations are in the OPEN season from May 1st to November 1st. The Memorial Auditorium Museum operates Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. The AG Museum and Windmill Lane are open by appointment. The AG Museum features two Monarch Waystations everyone is welcome to enjoy and visually explore the Monarchs. The Museum locations can be opened during other times that are better suited to your individual needs by appointment. Please contact Director/Curator to schedule your next visit. The Plamann History Center is open to the public during city administration hours of operation.
Many of our annual events include the Ice Cream Social, Farmer and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, Heritage Days, and Historical Cemetery Tours. Brown County Historical Society is working hard to bring other unique historical events to the community. Other featured Memorial Auditorium events include HAATS productions, tumbling programs, dance recitals, American Legion Memorial Day Program, Miss Mary’s Costume Contest, and local concerts. For more information on the museums, renting available venue space, or joining, donating, and other ways to support Brown County Historical Society, contact us at (785) 742-3330.
