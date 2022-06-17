Do you love all things history or love a good history mystery? Well then, Brown County Historical Society invites you to visit Brown Counties Museum Treasures. Located at 611 Utah Street is the Memorial Auditorium Museum. Located at 301 East Iowa Street is the Ag Museum & Windmill Lane. Located at 701 Oregon Street is the Plamann History Center, and on the second floor of the town clock building, you will find many historical treasures!
Each museum offers many opportunities to explore and discover history. The museum locations are in OPEN season from May 1st through November 1st. The Memorial Auditorium is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The AG museum is available by appointment, and the Plamann History Center is open during city administration hours of operation. If you desire a personal tour, reach out and schedule your appointment by calling 785-742-3330 or emailing bchsdirect@gmail.com to contact Director/Curator to plan your next visit.
Many of Brown County Historical Societies’ annual events include Ice Cream Social, Farmer and Merchant Appreciation Dinner, Heritage Days, and Historical Cemetery Tours. Brown County Historical Society is working hard to bring other unique historical events to the community. Other featured Memorial Auditorium events include HAATS productions, tumbling programs, dance recitals, American Legion Memorial Day Remembrance Service, Miss Mary’s Costume Contest, and local concerts. For more information on the museums, renting available venue space, or joining, donating, and other ways to support Brown County Historical Society, contact us at (785) 742-3330 by email at bchsdirect@gmail.com or on the website www.browncounty historicalsociety.com.
The AG Museum & Windmill Lane features Windmill Lane, a rural farmhouse, a one-room schoolhouse, a washhouse, a blacksmith shop, a cabinet shop, a corn crib, and grain barn, a milk barn, the firehouse, a train caboose, two Monarch Waystations. This next year, exciting expansion at the Ag Museum will include the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building, along with a new Windmill Building.
Each location features many, many other history treasures and gems to explore! We look forward to your next visit to the Brown County Historical Society Memorial Auditorium, AG Museum & Windmill Lane, and Plamann History Center!
