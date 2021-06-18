Carpet Plus Flooring & Furniture has been a staple in the Hiawatha area since May of 1990. One of 16 stores operating under the umbrella of HMS Enterprises, Inc., which was formed by Henry Smith and his sons Larry and Miles in 1965.
At Carpet Plus Flooring & Furniture we offer everything from basic economy to premium luxury!
Although the business started with salvaged merchandise, today the business is based on first quality, top name brand products. Carpet Plus Flooring & Furniture strives to offer customers the best selection at the lowest prices.
Manager Brian Kerns said Carpet Plus has the largest selection of in-stock flooring in the area, with a showroom floor of more than 500 rolls of carpet and vinyl, hundreds of pallets of tile, hardwood and luxury vinyl tile/planks and over 120 area rugs. In addition, they can special order just about anything.
In the early years, flooring, paneling and cabinets were the main focus of the store, but when Carpet Plus relocated into the old Thriftway building several years ago, they were able to expand with a huge selection of furniture.
Carpet Plus sells upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs and recliners, most available with and without power. Featuring a wide range of brands such as Ashley Signature, Catnapper, Homestretch, Franklin, Largo and Italiana. They also sell dining tables, coffee tables, and benches. As well as mattresses — in all sizes and qualites and end tables with USB and power ports.
A popular item is the lift chairs, which are great for seniors or anyone with mobility restrictions. Carpet Plus offers free local delivery and set-up on lift-chairs. On all other furniture purchases, the store offers delivery for a small fee.
With 16 stores, Carpet Plus Flooring & Furniture has buying power that allows them to purchase truck-load quantities at lower prices, and they can pass that savings along to their customers.
In addition to the nine Carpet Plus chain locations, HMS also owns Derailed Commodity Flooring & Furniture which has five locations locations and Country Carpet & Furniture.
Kerns has been with Carpet Plus several years — as manager for 2 years. Other employees who are dedicated to providing the best service and competitive prices are Barry Grier, 5 years of service and Tanner Chartier, one year.
Carpet Plus Flooring & Furniture is located at 719 N. First St. in Hiawatha, in the newly remodeled Thriftway store. You can find them on: Facebook at facebook.com/HiawathaCarpetPlus/ where they often post coupons and run contests making it a great page to follow. You can also check out their website at www.CarpetPlus.com for even more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.