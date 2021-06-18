With more than 114 years at the same location in downtown Hiawatha, Citizens State Bank and Trust Company has the history and strength to earn your business.
Offering checking and savings accounts, individual, commercial and agricultural loans, trust services, IRAs, internet banking, safe deposit boxes and Visa gift cards, the bank has the services to meet every customer’s needs.
Loan and investment services are available Monday through Friday from the main bank location at 610 Oregon, and drive-through banking is available with extended hours at the 800 Oregon Garden Bank.
President Ted Starr has been with the bank for 44 years, and is the third generation of his family to lead the bank. He said staff turnover is low overall. Among the bank’s 23 employees, three count a longer tenure than Starr.
Starr said the bank is focused on doing business with customers in northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska instead of chasing customers through expansion.
“The stronger the bank, the better we can serve our customers,” he said.
Starr said the bank’s capital position is strong, garnering an “A” rating from TheStreet.com and sustaining BauerFinancial’s 5-Star Superior rating for 106 consecutive quarters, a distinction that is achieved by fewer than 10 percent of banks nationwide.
“We pride ourselves on these types of things,” he said.
Starr said the bank is focused on retaining and serving its current customers, with continued success in the bank’s agriculture department. Vice Presidents Randy Fee and Luke Moore not only have half a century’s experience in ag lending, they still fix fence, pull calves and operate farm equipment. Vice Presidents Jennifer Willman and Del Elffner and lending assistant Nikki Killingsworth round out Citizens’ lending team. Starr said the bank’s experience proves the value of its current products.
Citizens’ newest services are improved internet banking, mobile banking and mobile deposit capture.
He said expansion in the bank also comes in trust and wealth management services. With more than $100 million in trust assets managed by the bank, experience is on its side.
“That’s a big growth area,” Starr said.
In addition to personal trust assets, the trust department handles several employee benefit plans, a service the bank sees as a growth opportunity.
The trust department is also equipped to serve as custodian or conservator of accounts and can assist in administering and planning estates.
With strength on its side, Citizens State bank and Trust Company offers services to meet the needs of any customer, without putting its assets or reputation at risk.
“I can sleep easily at night,” Starr said.
