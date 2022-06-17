The City of Hiawatha in Northeast Kansas was founded in 1857. City Officials include Mayor Bill Collins and Commissioners Brian Shefferd, Evans Woehlecke, Becky Shamburg and Dave Middendorf. The Interim City Administrator is Larry Paine and the City Clerk is Lynette Grier.
The City employs 32 full time employees, and 38 seasonal employees. Hiawatha has an active Volunteer Fire Department, with 16 firemen serving not only the City but, Padonia and Hiawatha Townships and the Sac & Fox Tribal Nation. The City manages the public water supply, the sewer department, streets, community center and recreational facilities including the ball fields, swimming pool and City Lake, multiple recreation programs throughout the year, and our Police Department is second to none.
Over the past few years we have completed large scale projects including replacement and repair of aging sewer lines and the completion of the water treatment plant. Some of the other projects completed include certain street replacement, Downtown Streetscape, Walking Trail, brick street project on the 600 block of Utah Street, upgrades to the Fisher Community Center, our ball fields and City Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.