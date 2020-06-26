The City of Hiawatha in Northeast Kansas was founded in 1857. City Officials include Mayor Bill Collins and Commissioners Toni Hull, Dave Middendorf, Becky Shamburg and Dustin Williams. The City Administrator is Mike Nichols and the City Clerk is Tish Sims.
The City employs 30 full time employees, 3 part time employees and 38 seasonal employees. Hiawatha has an active Volunteer Fire Department, with 13 firemen serving not only the City but, Padonia and Hiawatha Townships and the Sac & Fox Tribal Nation.
The City manages the public water supply, the sewer department, streets, community center and recreational facilities including the ball fields, swimming pool and City Lake, multiple recreation programs throughout the year, and our Police Department is second to none.
Over the past few years we have completed large scale projects including replacement and repair of aging sewer lines, the long awaited completion of the water treatment plant and the streets replacement project; which should be completed this fall. We’ve also been able to begin upgrades to the Fisher Community Center, our parks and our ball fields.
We know this has been a difficult spring for Hiawatha but want to express our appreciation to the community for your understanding and continued support of our local businesses. We know we can weather this storm together.
As Mayor of Hiawatha, I would like to welcome those of you that are new to our community. It’s a wonderful place to call home. To those of you that are already here, I want to say what an honor it is been to serve you for the past 27 years. So much has been accomplished in that time through the vision of the Commissioners, hard work of our city employees (who I would put up against anyone) and most importantly, the commitment our community has to keeping Hiawatha a great place to be.
The real treasure here is the people…good, honest, hardworking Kansans who make this a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. We would sure like for you to be a part of it. Welcome to Hiawatha!
Sincerely yours,
Bill Collins
Mayor of Hiawatha
