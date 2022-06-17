Freedom Hospice is locally owned and operated by a cancer survivor and retired Army medic veteran who truly understands what it is like to receive a diagnosis that can change the life process.
Freedom Hospice has been in business since 2017 and strives to provide a comforting atmosphere for end-of-life care that focuses on the individual as well as families.
Our hometown approach to self-determination for the patient and furthered support for their families afterward is what makes local hometown care the best option.
Through compassionate care for our friends and neighbors, Freedom Hospice truly puts the patient first. Their rights of self-determination give them the choice of how they want their life to progress.
We are more than willing to be your network for quality competent care that focuses on all phases of end-of-life care, to include physical, emotional and spiritual care in an atmosphere of sensitivity and respect. Freedom Hospice is also a proud member of “We Honor Veterans” program.
Freedom Hospice is here to serve patients and families in Atchison, Brown, Clay, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley and Washington counties in Kansas.
