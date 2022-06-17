Celebrating over 100 years in the banking industry, GNBank is your local choice to serve all of your banking needs. Established in 1918 in Girard, KS, GNBank is a full-service bank and is proud to serve 15 communities across Kansas and Colorado. With expertise in agriculture, commercial, small business, and residential real estate, our family-owned culture allows us to put our customers and communities first. GNBank is known for being ethical, adaptable, and customer-centered all while investing in its communities. We promise to be “The Best Place to Bank and Borrow”.
At GNBank, we believe that our employees are the backbone of our success. Our employees contribute to our success by providing banking services that meet the needs of our customers. They do this by using their banking knowledge and expertise to provide products and services that are tailored to the individual needs of our customers. In addition, they use their banking experience to provide advice and recommendations to our customers for their banking needs.
GNBank offers robust banking services such as secure Online Banking and Bill Pay which provides a consistent look and feel on all devices – computer, tablet or phone. Our secure esign feature allows documents to be easily reviewed and signed – wherever you are! With our easy-to-use mobile app, you can check your accounts and make payments anytime and anywhere! At GNBank, we believe in providing services that can be used in the field, at home, or when traveling.
In addition to the services above, Business / Commercial customers also utilize Online Cash Management and Remote Capture Deposit. Those in company management positions can approve ACH files while out of the office – allowing added security against fraud in ACH processing.
GNBank’s loan officers work closely with customers helping create loans that are tailored to meet the customers’ needs. Our in-house serviced loans are designed to help you reach your financial goals both now and in the future. We also offer long term fixed rate home loans through GNBank Mortgage Division. With our location conveniently on 1st Street, use our 24-hour ATM or drive through window. Or stop in for fresh coffee and homemade cookies!
Thank you for trusting GNBank with your banking needs. Be looking for Online Account Opening this winter!
