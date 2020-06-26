Let us give you our best at GNBank! Established in 1918 in Girard, KS, our family ownership is proud to have served our local communities for over a century. Benefiting from the newest technology available, GNBank easily provides service in 15 communities across Kansas and Colorado. We believe in investing in the communities where we live and work to help our hometowns thrive.
GNBank offers robust & secure Online Banking & Bill Pay which
provides a consistent look and feel on all devices — computer, tablet or phone. Expanded online banking services are available for approved
customers which include mobile deposit, person-2-person electronic
payments, transfers to accounts at other banks and more. Using our
mobile app allows you to check your accounts or make payments anytime,
anywhere with a few quick clicks!
In addition to the services above, Business / Commercial customers also utilize Online Cash Management and Remote Capture Deposit. Those in company management positions can approve ACH files while out of the
office — ensuring added security against fraud in ACH processing.
GNBank has bank products and technology in place to serve locally-owned small business to large corporations with locations across the globe.
GNBank’s loan officers work closely with customers. Loans are tailored to meet the customers’ needs to help them to reach financial goals both now and into the future. Our loans are serviced in house with loan decisions coming from our local officers. We also offer long term fixed rate home loans through GNBank Mortgage.
Conveniently located on 1st Street in Hiawatha, it’s easy to swing through the drive up for personal service or access our 24 Hour ATM. Plan a visit soon to meet the staff, enjoy a homemade cookie and find out why GNBank really is “the best place to bank and borrow!”
