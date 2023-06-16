GNBank is a family-owned bank committed to serving our customers and communities since 1918. We are a full-service bank, big enough to handle all your banking needs and small enough to provide you with that personal touch you’ve grown to expect from a community bank.
We are proud to call 12 communities in Kansas and two in Southeastern Colorado our home where we live, work, and help our hometowns thrive.
At GNBank, our employees are the backbone of our success and contribute by providing banking services that meet the needs of our customers. We have expertise in agricultural, business, residential, and consumer financial services with the technology to deliver products and services at your convenience.
GNBank offers full banking services such as secure Online Banking and Bill Pay, which provides a consistent look and feel on all devices – computer, tablet, or phone. Our newly designed website is optimized for any device, which makes searching for information and services faster and easier. We offer mobile deposits on paper checks, giving you immediate access to those deposits and saving time in your day. In addition, GNBank provides Online Account Opening, making it easier than ever to open an account with us online. Our e-sign feature allows documents to be quickly reviewed and signed – wherever you are! Our easy-to-use mobile app lets you check your accounts and make payments anytime and anywhere! At GNBank, we believe in providing services that fit your time and schedule.
Business/Commercial customers utilize Online Cash Management and Remote Capture Deposit. Those in Company Management Positions can approve ACH files while out of the office – allowing added security against fraud in ACH processing. GNBank’s loan officers work closely with customers helping create loans that are tailored to meet the customers’ needs. Our in-house serviced loans are designed to help you reach your financial goals now and in the future. We offer long-term fixed-rate home loans through GNBank Mortgage Division. With our location conveniently on 1st Street, use our 24-hour ATM or drive-through window — or stop in for fresh coffee! Thank you for trusting GNBank with your banking needs.
