Grimm’s Gardens is a family owned and operated garden center and landscape contractor. We serve Northeast Kansas, Southeast Nebraska and Northwest Missouri; we have been in business since 1992. Grimm’s Gardens was founded by Doug and Jeryl Grimm, and is now owned by two of their sons: Kurt and Ted Grimm.
We have two current locations for our garden centers: 2991 Goldfinch Road northwest of Hiawatha and 1401 S 11th St in Nebraska City. We strive to provide a wide variety of plants that are healthy and hardy. We have many knowledgeable staff members that are able to assist you in picking out the perfect plants for your pot, yard, garden or designing and installing your new outdoor living space.
At Grimm’s Gardens, landscaping is about more than just adding some flowers and shrubs to an area. We combine plants, pavers, lights, decorative rock, and other elements to create an outdoor living space that is an extension of your home. The way you use (or wish to use) your outdoor spaces will guide us in customizing a design just for you. Nadine Champlin of Prairie Place Design, LLC and Paul Kiekhaefer are our designers; they work with you to create a 3D design estimate so you can truly visualize the landscape or hardscape. We also offer irrigation installation so you don’t have to drag around heavy hoses and sprinklers to maintain a lush, green lawn and plants. Our maintenance crew can keep your landscape trimmed, healthy and cleared of leaves and brush.
Our turf division provides installation, treatment and maintenance services for a beautiful lawn. This division also specializes in insecticides, fertilizers, and pesticides; pre- and post- weed control application, fall aerating and free consultations for turf health planning.
Explore our website grimmsgardens.com for more details on services that we provide and information on plants we have available. We are on Facebook and Instagram and would love to see you there!
