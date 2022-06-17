Heartland Realty Midwest LLC in Hiawatha is working for you. Owner-broker Heather Vernon said the agency can assist with buying or selling residential, commercial, or agricultural property.
Heartland Realty has its headquarters in Hiawatha, but extends coverage to Brown, Doniphan, Nemaha, Jackson, and Atchison counties. Heartland Realty is celebrating 25 years of service to Northeast Kansas with new ownership.
In 2019, Heather Vernon, lifelong resident of NEK, joined the Heartland Realty team as a licensed Realtor. Vernon said she is committed to serving the needs of her community. She has been a business owner since 2004 and involved in a wide range of local activities and volunteer work. She marred a lifelong Northeast Kansas man and they chose to raise their four sons in rural Hiawatha, instilling inn them a strong sense of community and integrity. Her passion for real estate was sparked in 2012 when she began studying the local real estate investment market and serving the surrounding area through rental properties and property management. 2021 brought further growth to the brokerage when Heather bought the business from her mentor, broker and friend Sheila.
“As a licensed Broker and Realtor and owner of Heartland Realty, my commitment to our clients and their needs is paramount. Whether residential, commercial or agricultural, I am working hard to meet the needs of our customers and community,” Vernon said, noting she works hard to help sellers and buyers navigate the fast-paced and competitive market.
Vernon said she is excited to announce Heartland Realty’s new location at 107 S. Sixth St. This summer the building will receive additional updates with new paint on the exterior and signage.
Plans for the coming year include adding agents and expanding Heartland Realty’s services.
Heartland Realty offers an up-to-date website at www.heartland-realty.com, where you can find the newest listings. Listings also syndicate to Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, and 64 other sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.