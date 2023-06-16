Heather Vernon

Heather Vernon is pictured in this photo.

Heartland Realty Midwest LLC in Hiawatha is working for you. Owner-broker Heather Vernon said the agency can assist with buying or selling residential, commercial, or agricultural property.

Heartland Realty has its headquarters in Hiawatha, but extends coverage to Brown, Doniphan, Nemaha, Jackson, and Atchison counties. Heartland Realty is celebrating 25 years of service to Northeast Kansas with new ownership.

