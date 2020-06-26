Heartland Realty in Hiawatha is working for you. Owner Sheila Schwalm said the agency can assist with buying or selling residential, commercial, or agricultural property, as well as property management and storage.
Heartland Realty has its headquarters in Hiawatha, but extends coverage to Doniphan, Brown, Nemaha, and Atchison counties. Schwalm has 21 years’ experience in the real estate industry. She started her career in 1991 processing and closing mortgage loans after attending Kansas State University.
After marrying her husband Marc and moving to Hiawatha, she decided to branch out from the mortgage industry in 1999 by obtaining a Realtor’s license and jumping full-time into real estate. In late 2003, Schwalm obtained her broker’s license and purchased Heartland Realty.
An active member of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development, where Schwalm has served on HFED committees as well as the Board of Directors, she also is a member of the Doniphan County Economic Development group and has served on Chambers of Commerce boards in Hiawatha, Horton, Sabetha and Doniphan Counties. She is also active in the Kansas Association of Realtors, where she has held several positions.
This past year, Heather Vernon, lifelong resident of NEK, joined the Heartland Realty team as a licensed Realtor. Vernon said she is committed to serving the needs of her community. She has been a business owner since 2004 and involved in a wide range of local activities and volunteer work. She marred a lifelong NE Kansas man in 2004 and they chose to raise their four sons in rural Hiawatha, instilling inn them a strong sense of community and integrity. Her passion for real estate was sparked in 2012 when she began studying the local real estate investment market and serving the surrounding area through rental properties and property management. She has a strong drive to team with the community and bring growth, commerce and quality housing for NE Kansas.
“Whether residential, commercial or agricultural, I am working hard to meet the needs of our customers and community,” Vernon said.
Another friendly face at Heartland Realty is Agent Jim Faunce. After graduating from Holton High School, Faunce went on to gain business experience in several areas, from running a cow calf operation to a twenty year career in lawn and garden. Jim, along with wife Diane, lives in Troy and has quickly become an expert in helping customers buy and sell homes.
Rounding out the team is office manager, Wanda Moore. She is married to lifelong resident of Doniphan County, George Moore, they make their home on the family farm in Highland. They have four children and eight grandchildren. She has a varied work background including manager of several convenience stories, Special Education para and substitute teacher, business owner of Wanda Jo’s Cafe, working in the healthcare industry and now at Heartland Realty.
“What we learn in life, brings us to that next phase, giving us the building blocks to use in that steady movement forward,” Moore sai. “Give me a call at Heartland Realty and let me be the first voice on the phone that helps you in listing your home or buying a new home.”
Heartland Realty currently manages 40 rental properties, including storage units in Hiawatha and Sabetha.
Heartland Realty offers an up-to-date website at www.heartland-realty.com, where you can find the newest listings. Listings also syndicate to Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, and 64 other sites.
