What group of individuals continues to gather at 7 a.m. once a month to work toward improving the way of life in Hiawatha? The Board of Directors of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development.
Celebrating its 42nd year of helping Hiawatha businesses and development, the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding ways to help current businesses expand, enlist new business, and develop community resources that will attract families to the Hiawatha community. As a testament to HFED’s commitment, the organization has been operational for 42 years deriving largely from the efforts of volunteer civic leaders.
Forty-two successful years have resulted in recruiting and retaining some of Hiawatha’s largest businesses and helping many other smaller businesses to start up and thrive.
Managers include Director Mikaela Moore, along with board President Virginia Freese, Vice President Leon Wissmann, Secretary Luke Moore and Treasurer Jerad Enneking.
HFED exists to be a resource for businesses and individuals looking to start or expand their business. Strong working relationships with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation, and the Washburn Small Business Development Center, among others, has assisted new businesses and resulted in job opportunities for Hiawatha.
Membership is open to any interested businesses and individuals who support community development and envision a prospering Hiawatha for years to come. Members elect a board of 15 individuals, who meet the second Thursday of every month to deliberate on economic development initiatives.
HFED continued to work with the City of Hiawatha to clean up derelict properties and successfully identified the need for a Hiawatha Land Bank to help distressed properties become better utilized for the community.
HFED is currently working with a business that would bring 50 jobs to Hiawatha and Hiawatha is in the short stack of the final four Kansas communities being considered.
HFED plans to continue to work on recruiting new business to the area and supporting the existing businesses and continuing to support those businesses who have met struggles through COVID-19 and other challenges they face. As part of its business recruitment plans, HFED has an incentive program for land at 12th and Iowa as well as helping new entrepreneurs to make connections for successfully launching new businesses.
HFED currently has 58 members and has plans to look for opportunities to grow the membership as well as continue to pursue housing solutions for Hiawatha.
Mixers and workshops are being planned for this next year, to provide networking and educational opportunities for the business community.
HFED plans to continue to fund and administer the Rural Opportunity Zone for Brown County in an effort to attract and retain college graduates in Brown County. In addition, HFED will continue to administer the Brown County Microloan and the Free Lots for Owner-Occupied Housing Program.
As with any non-profit organization, funds are always limited. HFED relies on the dues collected annually in order to be able to support our businesses and our community. We invite an individual or business to join us in our mission to help Hiawatha, its businesses and its residents continue to prosper.
HFED has recently revived its housing committee to address the needs of lacking quality temporary and permanent housing options in Hiawatha. A lack of quality housing options makes recruitment of new employees to our businesses in Hiawatha very difficult. With the legislature currently earmarking an additional almost $65 Million for rural housing solutions, the time is right to act now on pursuing new incentives over the next two years. It will be easier now than it’s ever been to receive funding for new housing in Hiawatha, yet still a tall task. We plan to aggressively work on a solution over this year and next while funds are available for new projects so that we can grow the housing stock in our community.
For more details about HFED or to become a member, please contact HFED at: 785-740-HFED (4333), hfedoffice1@gmail.com or on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hiawathaed.
