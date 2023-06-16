HFED logo

What group of individuals continues to gather at 8 a.m. once a month to work toward improving the way of life in Hiawatha? The Board of Directors of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development.

Celebrating its 43rd year of helping Hiawatha businesses and development, the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding ways to help current businesses expand, enlist new business, and develop community resources that will attract families to the Hiawatha community. As a testament to HFED’s commitment, the organization has been operational for 43 years deriving largely from the efforts of volunteer civic leaders.

