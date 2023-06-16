What group of individuals continues to gather at 8 a.m. once a month to work toward improving the way of life in Hiawatha? The Board of Directors of the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development.
Celebrating its 43rd year of helping Hiawatha businesses and development, the Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development (HFED) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding ways to help current businesses expand, enlist new business, and develop community resources that will attract families to the Hiawatha community. As a testament to HFED’s commitment, the organization has been operational for 43 years deriving largely from the efforts of volunteer civic leaders.
Forty-three successful years have resulted in recruiting and retaining some of Hiawatha’s largest businesses and helping many other smaller businesses to start up and thrive.
Managers include Director Mikaela Moore, along with board President Leon Wissman and a full board.
Membership is open to any interested businesses and individuals who support community development and envision a prospering Hiawatha for years to come. Members elect a board of 15 individuals, who meet the second Thursday of every month to deliberate on economic development initiatives.
HFED exists to be a resource for businesses and individuals looking to start or expand their business. Strong working relationships with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation, and the Washburn Small Business Development Center, among others, has assisted new businesses and resulted in job opportunities for Hiawatha.
Membership is open to any interested businesses and individuals who support community development and envision a prospering Hiawatha for years to come. As with any non-profit organization, funds are always limited. HFED relies on the dues collected annually in order to be able to support our businesses and our community. We invite an individual or business to join us in our mission to help Hiawatha, its businesses and its residents continue to prosper.
Members elect a board of 15 individuals, who meet the second Thursday of every month to deliberate on economic development initiatives.
We are your resource for state, county, and local incentives for available for developing or growing your business. We are also knowledgeable of available state grants for housing, revitalization, tourism, etc. and can serve as a sub-grantee for individuals or organizations wishing to apply for state grant funds. We can provide many resources for anyone looking to start or expand a business. We administer Brown County’s Microloan for small businesses as well as the Rural Opportunity Zone which is used to incentivize college graduates to establish residence in Brown County. HFED also administers the Free Lots for Owner-Occupied Housing Program.
HFED was awarded as sub-grantee for the SEED grant through Kansas Department of Commerce which provided funding for Little Hands to purchase new curriculum to improve learning experience in the classrooms, HCVB top have a mural painted on its building, and Morrill Public Library to purchase equipment and curriculum for children’s programming.
HFED determined in May of 2022 that housing would be adopted as its main priority when Gov. Kelly signed a housing bill into law that made $60 million available for moderate income housing grants which supports the development of housing in communities with populations of 60,000 or less. It immediately commissioned an independent housing study, which was a requirement of the grant application, and which would provide an unbiased recommendation as to local housing needs. HFED invited an area developer to educate the board on grants and incentives available, how to go about securing a developer, and the process of pursuing grants. As a result, HFED reached out to numerous developers and courted two different developers on separate potential projects converting downtown buildings into upper story modern apartments and building single family homes on a designated piece of land, but the developers ultimately passed on the projects for various reasons. In November, HFED invited community members to attend a Hiawatha Housing Needs dinner to convey grant information and collect information on anyone who was interested in developing a housing project in Hiawatha. Finally this spring, with partnership from the City of Hiawatha, it was able to secure a partnership with a developer who has agreed to develop 2 acres west of Bruning Park for a 6 duplex, 12 unit duplex development pending the city receiving a $650,000 Moderate Income Housing Grant. In June, HFED assisted the city in submitting the grant application for the housing project and awaits the announcements of awards which will occur in August.
HFED assisted a local business with applying for and obtaining a tourism grant in May 2022 to start a new glamping site off HWY 36 on SE side of town.
If awarded the Moderate Income Housing Grant, the duplex development will begin in September to be finished by end of 2024.
HFED recently created a fund for the Give Back to Move Forward program the Hiawatha Community Foundation to collect funds to address the shortage of trade professions in Hiawatha. The $2,550 raised during Giving Days will be used as incentives to attract certified/degreed trade professionals to Hiawatha to live and work.
