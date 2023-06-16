The 2022 Hiawatha Halloween Queen was Miss Frankfort Clara Kee, back center. At her right is 1st Runner Up Miss Horton Carley Hammersmith and at her left is Miss Congeniality Miss Hiawatha-South Brown County Courtney Cline. Their junior attendants are Kap Walker and Pailsey Shoemaker.
HCVB’s Hometown Pride Project is very excited to have our first Maple Leaf fiberglass sculpture. Our hope is to have these leaf sculptures “blow” throughout town and look at what Hiawatha has to offer in the way of its history, the arts, businesses and more.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) strives to grow as a presence in the Hiawatha community through their business and events.
The HCVB Board of Directors works continuously to reach out to and support new and existing businesses in its effort to promote Hiawatha. The board strives to find ways to give our members the maximum benefit for their membership.
On the Visitors Bureau side of the organization, the HCVB hosts festivals and events in Hiawatha, which provide opportunities for participation, volunteering and social interaction with the board. Community events and festivals attract tourists and visitors at a regional and national level.
Among our annual events:
Annual Easter Egg Hunt Our Easter Egg Hunt is held the Saturday before Easter on the Brown County Courthouse lawn. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public and is made possible by generous donations from local sponsors and HCVB members.
Maple Leaf Festival Maple Leaf Festival 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, September 23. Expect to have the courthouse square surrounded by numerous vendors and artisans, food vendors, inflatables, musical and other entertainment. The hours for the festival are 9:30-4:30. Mark your calendars for a day of fun in downtown Hiawatha.
Halloween Frolic and Parade
Hiawatha boasts the longest consecutively running event of this type in the United States! The frolic includes a queen contest, a children’s costume contest, an afternoon children’s parade, float judging contest, and the premier evening Halloween Parade as well as many activities and events prior to Halloween itself. Mark Tuesday, October 31 on your calendars for the 109th Halloween Frolic and Parade!
Christmas in Hiawatha
You can find Santa Claus coming to town for the annual Christmas Lighting ceremony. The HCVB partners with the City of Hiawatha as they turn on the downtown Christmas lights.
Breakfast with Santa is one of Hiawatha’s most popular holiday events. It’s held in conjunction with the Hiawatha Parks and Rec’s Candy Cane Hunt.
Shop Local is a Christmas tradition in Hiawatha. Sponsored by the HCVB, shoppers collect tickets for coming into and shopping at participating businesses for a chance to win prize money.
Summer in Hiawatha
This year, the HCVB is sponsoring “Summer Splash Shop Local.” This event gives shoppers the opportunity to win gift cards and other prizes by visiting all of the participating businesses over the course of 2 weeks.
The HCVB also helps to sponsor the city fireworks display held annually on July 3. Fireworks fill the night sky around the Fisher Center and swimming pool at dusk.
The HCVB is continually seeking ways to expand our member benefits, identify those benefits which are underutilized and initiate and prepare activities that will enhance our community’s visibility and image. The HCVB is invested in creating the kid of change that makes our community members as well as our tourists and visitors #FallInLoveWithHiawatha.
