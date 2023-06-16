The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) strives to grow as a presence in the Hiawatha community through their business and events.
The HCVB Board of Directors continues to add more events and reach out to new and existing businesses in its efforts to promote Hiawatha. Located at 801 Oregon St., the HCVB has a visible presence in the community with easy access to businesses, residents, and visitors.
The HCVB proudly boasts a membership of over 90 businesses and individuals in Hiawatha and the surrounding areas. The HCVB Board consists of the following: President Katie Miller, Vice President Joey May, Secretary Ashley Olson, Treasurer Debbie Phillips, Andy Runer, Lynn Allen, DeeAnn Hinkle, Tammy Miller and Katie Thompson. The board strives to find ways to give our members the maximum benefit for their membership.
On the Visitors Bureau side of the organization, the HCVB hosts festivals and events in Hiawatha, which provide opportunities for participation, volunteering and social interaction with the board. Community events and festivals attract tourists and visitors at a regional and national level. HCVB hosts many events throughout the year to boost our local economy, attract tourists and visitors, and to provide a source of entertainment and community pride for our Hiawatha community and citizens.
Among our annual events:
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
On the Saturday before Easter, the HCVB annually hosts its Easter Egg Hunt on the Brown County Courthouse lawn. The Easter Egg Hunt is free and open to the public and is made possible by generous donations from local sponsors and HCVB members. Even if the weather isn’t cooperative, there’s usually a good turn out for this family-friendly event.
Maple Leaf Festival
Maple Leaf Festival 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, September 24. Expect to find the Courthouse Square surrounded by numerous vendors and artisans, food vendors, musical and other entertainment. You’ll also find kids’ activities, inflatables, the Omaha Children’s Museum, as well as laser tag. We also partner with Hiawatha Parks and Rec for the 3rd annual Glazin’ the Streets 5K and Donut Dash Fun Run. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mark your calendars for a day of fun in downtown Hiawatha! Vendor forms are now available.
Halloween Frolic and Parade
Elizabeth Krebs has long been touted by many as the founder of modern Halloween. In 1914, Elizabeth Krebs organized a town-wide Halloween parade in Hiawatha complete with events, games and a costume contest to thwart mischief and destruction of her beloved flower gardens on Halloween evening. The annual Halloween Frolic and Parade are the longest consecutively running event of this type in the United States.
The frolic includes a queen contest, a children’s costume contest, and afternoon children’s parade, float judging contest, and the premier evening Halloween Parade as well as many activities and events prior to Halloween itself. The evening parade is an approximately hour-long procession of marching bands, queen candidates, politicians, local and regional dignitaries, floats, farm equipment, law enforcement vehicles and fire brigades. Despite occasional inclement weather conditions, Hiawatha’s Halloween Frolic and Parade, both literally and figuratively, march on.
Last year the HCVB partnered with the Brown County Historical Society for historic cemetery tours and we have added historic downtown walking tours in the month of October.
Mark Monday, Oct. 31 on your calendar for the 108th Halloween Frolic and Parade.
Christmas in Hiawatha
Breakfast with Santa is one of Hiawatha’s most popular holiday events. It’s held in conjunction with Hiawatha Parks and Rec’s Candy Cane Hunt.
We will also bring Santa to town for the annual Christmas Lighting, held in conjunction with the City of Hiawatha as they turn on their fantastic downtown Christmas lights.
Shop Local is a Christmas tradition in Hiawatha as well. Sponsored by HCVB, shoppers collect tickets for coming into and shopping at participating businesses for a chance to win prize money.
In addition, the HCVB hopes to have the Holiday Homes Tour return in 2022 after a break during COVID. Up to half dozen local homes open their doors for the public to view their holiday splendor. Some homes are newly spectacular, while others offer that historic aspect that people have come to know in Hiawatha.
Independence Day The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau helps sponsor the annual fireworks display held annually on July 3rd. Fireworks will fill the night sky around the Fisher Center and swimming pool at dusk.
Other events will be scheduled throughout the year. Check out our social media for current information.
A new venture for the HCVB is a Hometown Pride Project. The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Hometown Pride committee is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for visitors from far and wide as well as a sense of pride for our local community. We have our first fiberglass maple leaf being constructed — these leaves will “blow” throughout town and look at what Hiawatha has to offer in the way of its history, the arts, businesses and more.
The HCVB is continually seeking ways to expand our member benefits, identify those benefits which are underutilized and initiate and prepare for activities and events that will enhance our community’s visibility and image. Our team is focused on preparation and opportunity. The HCVB is invested in creating the kind of change that makes our community members as well as our tourists and visitors #FallinLoveWithHiawatha.
