The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau (HCVB) strives to grow as a presence in the Hiawatha community through their business and events.

The HCVB Board of Directors continues to add more events and reach out to new and existing businesses in its efforts to promote Hiawatha. Located at 801 Oregon St., the HCVB has a visible presence in the community with easy access to businesses, residents, and visitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.