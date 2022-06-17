The Hiawatha World has been the premier news and marketing source in Brown County since 1908.
Accuracy and dependability are a point of emphasis for the staff at the World. A member of NPG Newspapers, the Hiawatha World has several local staff members: Managing Editor Joey May and Multimedia Marketing Consultant Sarah Davies, along with staff writer Adam Clay and photographer Josephine May. In addition, we have our staff at our St. Joseph office to expand the services we offer.
Credibility and consistency are the key to providing a quality news source and the staff we have makes that their top priority on a daily basis. We have local people on staff who care about the community and understand that practicing ethical journalism is what makes the World what it is.
With products such as the annual Business Review, special sections and the weekly newspaper, the World is also an effective medium to reach customers for all types of businesses.
The World unveiled its website in 2013, which is a key product in the region for online marketing, and readers can also find the Hiawatha World on Facebook. Three years ago, we unveiled our new eEdition, which allows readers the ability to access full pages of the paper on our website, for a monthly fee, in addition to our new Hiawatha World app to make the paper accessible on your tablet and phone.
We are a daily news source thanks to our website and with our many platforms we can offer marketing solutions for all types of businesses with any budget.
One thing that makes the World different from other area media outlets is that we track our audience. With each of our products we know how many people we are reaching and where those people are located. If you don’t know how many people you reach then you’re simply hoping that you reach people.
Print advertising is still the only medium that consistently brings results and if a business has a good product and a good message then the Hiawatha World can bring you the audience.
The Business Review is an example of the high quality print pieces produced by the World.
We hope you enjoy the 2022 edition of the Business Review, bringing some of the best businesses in the region to residents and visitors alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.